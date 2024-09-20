Pre-Assessment Nurse

At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Please note that due to the rural location of our hospital you must have access to your own transport.

Duties and responsibilities:

To lead and develop the pre-assessment department to provide the highest standards of care, safety and service to patients, relatives and other customers such Consultants, using a philosophy of care endorsed within the hospital which will be underpinned by policy, procedures, protocols, business strategies and imperatives

To lead the provision of all patient pre-assessments, liaising as appropriate with other clinical professionals e.g. Consultants, anaesthetists etc.

To provide clinical expertise of the highest calibre to ensure the highest standards of nursing care are consistently provided to all patients attending the pre-assessment department.

Assess patients' health and wellbeing across a complex variety of specialities.

Assist in the delivery of care to meet individuals' health and wellbeing needs

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Contribute to quality improvement.

Promote people's equality, diversity and rights.

Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

Who we're looking for:

Registered Nurse with NMC registration and significant nursing experience with some pre-assessment experience preferable.

Competence across a range of nursing skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge.

Able to demonstrate the principles of accountable practice.

Knowledge of appropriate standards and external bodies, such as the Care Quality Commission

Full and current UK driving licence

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion.

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

