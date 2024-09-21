Practice Nurse, Redcar

Are you a Practice Nurse, working in Primary Care, looking to boost your earnings? Are you interested in a work schedule that's flexible and accounts for your personal commitments? Chase Medical has great opportunities for locum work available locally and we want to hear from you now!

For our locum sessions for Practice Nurses, we are offering the great hourly rate of £28 - £47 (holiday pay included). Additionally, we have no requirement for minimum number of hours booked, meaning that you can pick up those shifts that suits you and your other professional and personal commitments!

We are interested in hearing from Practice Nurses who have at least 6 months experience working in a GP surgery within the last 2 years, and who are experienced and confident in carrying out the following:

Cytology

Chronic Disease Management

Immunisations

Who are we?

We are a specialist Primary Care recruitment agency, helping find Primary Care clinicians (such as Practice Nurses, Healthcare Assistants and Nurse Practitioners), as well as non-clinical staff (such as Medical Receptionists and Summarisers) both locum and permanent opportunities.

We are currently working with over 60 percent of GP surgeries nationwide, many of which advertise their staffing needs exclusively through us.

By registering with us, you will gain access to our locum and permanent opportunities, and you will have a dedicated recruitment expert who will be steadfast in finding you the most suitable work.

If you want to hear more about our available positions, please contact Ana on 0114 275 7421, or email ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com to schedule a registration chat. The registration chat takes about 15 minutes, and we will discuss your skills and experience, as well as your work preferences.

Know someone else who might be looking for locum or permanent work? Get in touch! You can earn up to £500 for each successful referral.