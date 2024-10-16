Practice Nurse

Fareham

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in Fareham is looking to hire a Practice Nurse on a permanent basis. The practice is open to considering both full-time and part-time applicants. General Practice experience is desirable but not essential. Day to day duties include Cytology, Baby Imms, Chronic Disease Management (Asthma, COPD & Hypertension), Wound Management, Health Promotion, Infection Control and more. The practice is looking for someone who is passionate about providing exceptional patient care and wants to make a real difference.

What's on Offer?

Up to £20 p/hour (DoE & Skills)

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Full Time or Part Time

Good CQC

Parking On-site

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

The practice utilises EMIS Web and holds a list size of around 11,000 patients. The team comprises of GP Partners, Salaried GPs, GP Registrars, Clinical Pharmacists, MSK Practitioners, Paramedics, Practice Nurses, HCAs and more.

If you are interested in this role and would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500.