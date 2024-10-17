Night Nurse

Catherine House is situated in the popular, historic market town of Frome in North Somerset.

Set in the Somerset countryside, the home offers 67 rooms, many of them overlooking Catherine House’s beautiful, landscaped gardens for individuals requiring residential, nursing and dementia care. The cosy rooms are well equipped, and just like the rest of the home, have been designed to provide maximum comfort to those who live with us. The home offers an onsite hair salon, a sensory room and plenty of areas designed to encourage independence and occupation.

Catherine House’s approach to life recognises the values, beliefs and identity of each person. Each person that may need our support is unique and by understanding one’s life history, one’s journey in life, by striving to be a true continuation of home, we create a place where everyone feels safe and never alone.

We are looking to grow our nursing team by offering an excellent salary to a Registered General Nurse (RGN) or Registered Mental Nurse (RMN) who can promote individual independence, dignity, and respect by delivering the highest possible standards of care to the people living at Catherine House.

Benefits:

Just some of the benefits of working at Catherine House include:

Excellent Hourly Rate

Paid breaks!

Complimentary meals

Bank Holiday Enhancement

Free DBS

Unlimited access to our Refer a Friend bonus scheme

Full-time working pattern, part-time working pattern and bank hours are offered

Automatic enrolment into our pension scheme

Relocation assistance offered

A fully funded, free CPD accredited training programme like no other provided for all team members

A 24/7 specialist welfare help line for guidance, support and general health questions

Experience:

Qualified and registered with the NMC

Confident in all areas of care planning and delivery

To have leadership qualities; to lead, motivate and mentor the team

To have a genuine passion to care for people

Be able to communicate at all levels

Catherine House is an inclusive organisation with a commitment to equality and diversity.