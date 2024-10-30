Practice Nurse

Location: Near Bodmin, Cornwall

Type: Permanent, Part-Time (3 days per week)

A highly-rated surgery near Bodmin is seeking a permanent Practice Nurse to join their established team. This practice, which holds a "Good" CQC rating, offers a supportive atmosphere with a developed clinical team dedicated to your professional growth.

What We Offer:

- Competitive salary ranging from Band 6 to Band 7 (negotiable based on experience)

- 25 days of annual leave (pro-rata)

- Bank holidays off

- NHS Pension

- Part-time, 3 days per week

- On-site parking

They are seeking an experienced Practice Nurse with primary care experience who can run autonomous clinics in cytology, baby/travel immunization, chronic disease management, flu vaccinations, dressing changes, and provide compassionate care.

**Additional Information:**

This medium-sized surgery has about 8,000 patients and boasts a supportive team of GPs, Nurses, and HCAs who will help you get acclimated to their processes.

**To Apply:**

For more information or to apply, please contact Olo at 0114 275 7421 or email olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

