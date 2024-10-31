Role: Practice Nurse

Benefits: Hourly pay, flexible, locum.

Chase Medical have practice nurse shifts in the Skelmersdale area! Is this something you might be interested in?

We have shifts that can be booked on an ad hoc basis or up to 12 months in advance, with practice nurse rates ranging from £28-£47 per hour (including holiday pay). Locum work is a great way to enhance both your income and your CPD by gaining experience in other surgeries near you!

When you work with Chase, you're not obligated to take any shifts offered to you and there's no minimum number of hours you must work.

Further benefits of working with Chase Medical:

Dedicated recruiters working on your behalf.

Both locum and permanent opportunities.

Exclusive access to shifts not on other job boards.

Easy access to shifts through the Chase Medical app.

If you're new to locum work and would like more information on how it can benefit you. Contact Rowan on 01142757421 or alternatively email him at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com.

Successful applicants must have experience in primary care settings along with some relevant qualifications. Spirometry would also be essential.

We also offer permanent opportunities! At Chase we have a dedicated permanent team who provide full and part-time work for GP Staff. Contact Rowan for further details!

Chase Medical are a specialist primary care agency that provide permanent and locum work for both clinical and non-clinical staff. We pride ourselves on building relationships with people who want to work with us, considering their preferences when finding them what they're after. We've built good rapport with surgeries nationwide for over a decade, with some exclusively working with Chase. If you would like further information. Call Rowan on 01142757421.

At Chase we work with an array of primary care staff including practice nurses, nurse practitioners and healthcare assistants. So, if you know someone within primary care who would like to work locum shifts, get them referred!

With our referral scheme you can be awarded up to £500 for a successful referral and there isn't a limit to how many people you can refer to us!