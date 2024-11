Practice Nurse

Locum work, hourly pay, flexible hours.

Chase Medical are happy to accept applications for practice nurses! We're looking to work with practice nurses in the Bolton area looking to take on primary care locum shifts.

At Chase Medical we want to ensure that you're given work that suits you. You will be put in touch with one of our expert recruiters who will consider your skills, experience and preferences when sending you locum shifts. We offer our practice nurses great pay rates ranging from £28 - £47 per hour (inclusive of holiday pay), fantastic if you're looking to earn some extra income leading into the winter.

You're also not obligated to take any shifts with us at Chase Medical and can work shifts based on your schedule. If you're looking to work shifts as and when you please or would prefer more continuity with your sessions, you have the freedom to do so! Our locum shifts are bookable up to 12 months in advance.

Permanent opportunities with Chase Medical:

If you're after a new full or part time role in primary care, then get in touch! At Chase Medical our specialist permanent team can be on hand to help you find that new dream role you're after, assisting you entirely through the recruitment process.

Practice nurses looking to be successful in their application must have at least 6 months of primary care experience within the last 2 years. Relevant qualifications would also be essential.

If this sounds like a great opportunity, APPLY NOW by sending your CV to rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com.

About Chase Medical:

We're a well-established primary care recruitment agency who work nationwide with primary care centres including GP surgeries, walk in centres and urgent care centres. We work with a variety of clinical and non-clinical staff, providing them with permanent and locum opportunities that they value. To join our bank, you will be invited to one of our short registration chats, granting you access to the shifts local to you.

Referrals Welcome!

At Chase Medical we are happy to offer a referral scheme where you can be awarded up to £500 for a successful referral!

We work with numerous staff on our bank including practice nurses, nurse practitioner and other advanced clinical practitioners, healthcare assistants, physician associates and even non-clinical staff including medical receptionists! So please contact us if you know anybody who would love an opportunity such as this.