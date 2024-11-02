Theatre HCA

Healthcare Assistant | Theatre| Band 2/3 equivalent salary| Southampton | Support with Assistant Theatre Practitioner Training - after qualifying period

Spire Southampton Hospital has an exciting and rewarding full time opportunity for a Theatre Support Worker to join their dynamic team. This role forms an intrinsic part of our clinical team, working alongside our staff in either Endoscopy, Theatre or Recovery.

*Monday to Friday - to cover shifts between 7.30-21:-00 and Saturday 07:30 -16:00 (37.5 hours per week)

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you

Duties and responsibilities:

Assist the multi-disciplinary team in Theatres by providing an efficient and sensitive supporting role

Be at the forefront of providing exceptional customer service to our valued patients, as you escort them between the wards, departments and theatre suites and deliver their meals

Handling of equipment, medical records, specimens and line

Who we're looking for:

An experienced, and preferably NVQ level 2/3 qualified, Healthcare Assistant / Support Worker

Previous experience within a theatre environment is desirable but training could be provided for a suitable candidate with demonstrable experience in Hospital setting

You will need outstanding communication skills, and you will be able to follow instructions precisely

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Health Assessment

Employee Assistance Programme

Sharesave

Free DBS

Free Car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.