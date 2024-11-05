Lead Engineer

Lead Engineer | Engineering Department | Electrical, Mechanical | DWS | Full Time | Permanent | Brentwood | Free Parking |

Spire Hartswood Hospital are looking for an experienced and self-driven, highly motivated Maintenance Engineer to join the team as the new Lead Engineer. Salary will be up to £45K dependent on experience plus up to £3K on call per annum.

This role can be for an existing lead/ Assistant Engineer Manager, or someone looking for their next step up the Engineering ladder. You will need to demonstrate strong team management skills and extensive Engineering knowledge.

We are looking for someone who possesses the drive, enthusiasm, and skills to drive our Engineering team to 100% statutory and legal compliance.

A minimum of 3 years' experience in an Engineering environment is required. There will be ongoing training and support given to the right candidate to ensure all desired qualifications are met.

You'll be Responsible for maintaining the equipment, grounds, building, team and all relevant statutory compliance paperwork for our fantastic hospital.

In this role you will be the primary point of contact for maintenance, both planned and reactive and will also be required to be on-call on average one week in three.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a busy 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities

You will be leading a team of 5.

To continue the cost effective, planned, and preventative maintenance / repair programme for all engineering services / equipment, utilising the network Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS).

To drive the existing team towards the expected result of 100% for all statutory compliance audits

To be point of contact for all external contractors providing specialist services to building services /plant and equipment and manage those contractors whilst on site in line with Spire policy.

To be the Authorised Person for the Medical Gas Systems, Ventilation, Decontamination equipment, water, and electrical services provision - certified training will be provided.

Ensuring all are maintained and repaired in accordance with current guidance and Spire Policy, using your own skills and in house team along with external specialist contactors.

To support in the accurate record keeping and easy retrieval filing of documentation for all services and equipment for audit purposes.

To ensure adequate and well managing ordering of spares, services, and consumables for the Engineering & Estates department.

To provide out of hours emergency on-call service.

To provide in-house day to day maintenance service.

To identify personal training and development requirements, for self, consistent with the hospital business plan.

To support the Essex Hub Engineering Manager in the fire safety management of the hospital, assisting as the Hartswood Fire Officer.

Key Skills

At least 3 years' experience in Electrical/Mechanical/ DHW/ Maintenance Engineering role

Some leadership experience within the Engineering/Maintenance industry would be expected , but not wholly essential to the right candidate, as constant support and guidance will be given.

Hold relevant certificates and be willing to undertake specialist training in specific areas.

Knowledge of building services is a must.

The ability to demonstrate fault finding and resolution skills.

Ability to prioritise demands against resources.

Able to assure hospital compliance with changing legislation.

Highly literate and numerate.

Communication skills that drive results, enthusiasm, and improvement within the team is essential

IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

Results driven, high levels of determination and initiative.

Proactive and able to self-motivate.

Due to the unpredictability and nature of the function, the post holder will on occasion, be required to work outside of normal working hours- both at planned and unplanned times

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We are committed to our employee's well-being, through a positive work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.