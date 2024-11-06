Practice Nurse

Location: St Austell, Cornwall

Hours: Full-time

Salary: £18 - £22 per hour (DOE, negotiable)

I'm currently working with an excellent GP surgery who are looking for a NEW Practice Nurse to join their fantastic team on a permanent basis! They currently have a friendly and well organised team and a patient size of 6,200.

The surgery are able to offer full-time hours, however, they are happy to consider part-time applicants. They're looking to offer a salary between £18 - £22 per hour (DOE, negotiable if you currently earn more).

Additional Benefits:

28 Days Annual Leave

Simply Health health plan.

Friendly and supportive team

Excellent CPD opportunities

Who are they looking for?

The surgery are looking for a qualified and experienced Practice Nurse who can perform various treatment room skills such as:

Cytology

Chronic Disease Management

Baby Immunisations

Travel Immunisations

Flu Vaccinations

NHS Health Checks

If you'd apply to this vacancy, please contact Annabelle at Chase Medical on

0114 275 7421

. You can also email your CV directly to Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com or click apply now!

Chase Medical is a Specialist Primary Care bank who provide high volume of shifts and permanent opportunities for Practice Nurses and Nurse Practitioners nationwide. We aim to be fully flexible to accommodate your needs by providing you with full-time or part-time work on a permanent basis, or the opportunity to choose shifts to fit in around your other commitments!

Chase Medical works exclusively with GP surgeries to source the best nursing roles we can for our applicants. We can negotiate salaries and working conditions.

Do you know someone who may be interested in our locum or permanent opportunities? Let us know - you could earn up to £500 for every successful referral! Contact Annabelle via email Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com

