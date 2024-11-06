Practice Nurse

Location: Bury

Hours: Part-time

Salary: £18 - £22 per hour (DOE)

A fantastic NEW Practice Nurse opportunity has come available with a lovely GP Surgery based in Bury. They're a lovely team with excellent support!

The surgery are able to offer part-time hours over 4 days per week and a salary between £18 - £22 per hour (DOE, negotiable if you currently earn more). They have a patient list of around 9,500 patients.

Additional Benefits:

5 weeks annual leave plus bank holidays (pro-rata)

State of the art facilities and services

NHS Pension

Excellent CPD opportunities

Who are they looking for?

They're ideally looking for a qualified Practice Nurse to join their fantastic team. The surgery are looking for someone to perform treatment room skills such as Cytology, Chronic Diseases, Baby Immunisations, Travel Immunisations, Vaccinations etc.

If you'd like to apply to this vacancy, please contact Annabelle at Chase Medical on

0114 275 7421

. You can also email your CV directly to Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com or click apply now!

