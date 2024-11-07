PA to Hospital Director

We have an opportunity for you to join one of the UK's leading Private Healthcare companies. This role as PA will be to support the Hospital Director with day-to-day activities onsite at the hospital. We will also consider short term bank to cover the 6-month period.

Spire London East Hospital (formerly Spire Roding) is located in Redbridge, on the borders of East London and Essex. We offer comprehensive private hospital services, ranging from outpatient clinics and physiotherapy to surgery and diagnostic tests in a relaxed, clean and comfortable environment. The hospital has 24 inpatient beds and 16 day case rooms called 'pods'. Facilities include four operating theatres, an endoscopy suite, 2 extended recovery unit, pharmacy, x-ray, outpatient and diagnostic facilities.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Manage the Hospital Directors (HD) offices, achieving high standards in terms of efficiency, presentation standards and customer care.

Engage and liaise with key stakeholder group such as consultants.

Coordinating the induction of new consultants within the hospital.

Organise the HD electronic diaries and communications in line with priorities, deadlines and personal commitments, providing relevant back-up material.

Be pro-active in dealing with issues without instruction as appropriate.

Arrange routine and ad hoc meetings, briefings and hospital events, preparing necessary agendas, reports, minutes, overheads etc.

Attend the quarterly meeting onsite at the hospital until 9pm.

Organise the management teams on call and duty manager rota ensuring these are communicated effectively throughout the hospital.

Picking up the phone and working with patients to achieve a positive outcome.

Writing letters to patients and companies in a well-structured manner.

General ad hoc admin duties to ensure the department is run smoothly and efficiently.

Who we are looking for:

Proven track record of holding a Personal Assistant position.

Excellent organisational skills with ability to prioritise workload and work under pressure in order to meet deadlines.

Computer literate with advanced knowledge of MS Office

Minute taking is essential.

Excellent attention to detail.

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.