Full time Practice Nurse job opportunity - Scarborough

Working hours Monday to Friday

Salary in the region of £36,000 - £42,000 per annum DOE

Start date; ASAP

Chase Medical are excited to be working with a GP surgery located in the seaside town of Scarborough, who are looking for a Practice Nurse to join their welcoming and friendly team on a permanent basis, to work full time hours over Monday to Friday.

The surgery is in a wonderful location, a 30-minute walk from Cayton Bay and the coast, and a 20-minute walk from Seamer station - so it's easy to reach by public transport and in a desirable location for amenities! The surgery is located in modern, purpose-built premises and has on-site parking.

The successful candidate will be working Monday to Friday and alongside another Practice Nurse with 3 HCAs for support. The surgery has a friendly, open-door policy and a good reputation from their patients!

Benefits of the role include:

Band 6 salary, up to £42,000 depending on skills and experience

5 weeks annual leave plus study leave

NHS pension

Supportive management and friendly team

Secure practice with funding for development opportunities

The successful candidate will be working as a Practice Nurse and hold formal qualifications or training in the following key skill areas:

Cytology

Baby Immunisations

Long Term Conditions Reviews

Dressings

If this sounds like you and you're looking for a move to the coast then get in contact with us today!

Please send your CV through to sarah@chase-medical.com for a call back to discuss our application process.

You can also call us on 0114 2757421 and ask for Sarah on the permanent team to find out more about this role, plus any others we have available in your area.

A bit more information on Chase Medical

We are a nursing recruitment agency who specialise in primary care, so if your chosen setting is GP practice, we are in a good position to help you find your dream role!

We do also offer locum work on an ad-hoc basis, so if you're looking to top up your hours, or for more flexibility, then get in touch today!

Reference: #INDPN2022