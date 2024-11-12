Oncology Pharmacist/Leicester/Permanent/Part-Time/3 days per week/Monday/Tuesday/Friday

Spire Leicester has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Oncology Pharmacist to join our small specialist oncology pharmacy team, within our larger pharmacy team

At Spire Leicester Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients across the East Midlands and beyond. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatment, complex surgery and expert aftercare..

Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements.

To be responsible for leading, managing and delivering the specialist pharmacy service of oncology.

To provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost effective use of medicines.

To advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards.

To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.

Plan, deliver and evaluate pharmaceutical care to meet patient's health and wellbeing needs.

Assess the health and well-being of patients whose needs may be complex and changing within the context of their medicines.

Plan, monitor and evaluate the movement of medicines.

Establish and maintain effective communication with various individuals and groups on complex, sensitive and occasionally contentious issues in a range of situations.

Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practice.

Modify and structure data, information, computer records and stock management documents.

Delegate work to others

Plan, monitor and quality assure the application of technology for the provision of chemotherapy treatment

Monitor and maintain physical and/or financial resources for a work area;

Develop own knowledge and skills and contribute to the development of others.

Contribute to the development of services.

Assist with research and the collection of factual data and information.

Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

Contribute to quality improvement

Promote people's equality, diversity and rights.

Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

Who we're looking for:

Essential

Degree (BSc/MSc Hons).

Current member of the General Pharmaceutical Council.

Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient requirements.

Worked in a pharmacy.

Highly specialist knowledge through a diploma in clinical pharmacy and/or acquired through training and experience, particularly in the field of oncology.

Competence across a range of pharmaceutical subjects supported by

Desirable

Supervisory/Management qualification

Previous experience as a pharmacist specialising in the provision of an oncology service

Experience of working in partnership with consultants and across clinical teams

Knowledge and Technical Ability

Essential

Competence across a range of skills supported by professional knowledge in oncology.

Supporting the commercial development of clinical oncology services locally

Actively creating new business opportunities to support the pharmacy department

Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solution for new oncology services.

Challenging consultants to influence evidence based practice

Professional assessor

Numeracy

Auditing skills across clinical standards and departments

Evidence of post registration continual professional development in oncology specialism

Stock control

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

