Practice Nurse, Farnborough

Location: Farnborough

Hours: Full-time/Part-time

Salary: £18 - £22 per hour (DOE)

I'm currently working with an excellent GP surgery who are looking for an experienced Practice Nurse to join them on a permanent basis based in Farnborough.

This lovely GP surgery are currently recruiting for an experienced Practice Nurse. They're able to offer part-time or full-time hours and a salary between £18 - £22 per hour (DOE, negotiable if you currently earn more).

Additional Benefits:

27 days Annual Leave plus 8 Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Enhanced Sick Pay

Life Assurance

Income Protection

Fantastic supportive environment

CPD Opportunities

Free Parking

Who are they looking for?

The surgery are ideally looking for a Practice Nurse who has previous experience working in General Practice and able to complete skills such as:

Chronic Disease Management (inc. Hypertension)

Cytology

Baby Immunistions

Travel Immunisations

Health and Well-being Promotions

Family Planning

If you'd like to apply to this vacancy, please contact Annabelle at Chase Medical on 0114 275 7421. You can also email your CV directly to Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com or click apply now!

Chase Medical is a Specialist Primary Care bank who provide high volume of shifts and permanent opportunities for Practice Nurses and Nurse Practitioners. We aim to be fully flexible to accommodate your needs by providing you with full-time or part-time work on a permanent basis, or the opportunity to choose shifts to fit in around your other commitments!

Chase Medical works exclusively with GP surgeries to source the best nursing roles we can for our applicants. We can negotiate salaries and working conditions.

Do you know someone who may be interested in our locum or permanent opportunities? Let us know - you could earn up to £500 for every successful referral! Contact Annabelle via email Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com

#INDPN2022