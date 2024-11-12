Full Time Night Nurse

Nurse, Friend & Support

You are not a nurse to the people that live in our homes; you are an extension of their family, their friend, their reassurance, their support and most importantly the enabler of their independence and choice.

Whatever your nursing background we welcome you. Whether you have been working within the NHS or the private sector we are keen to know more about you.

So why choose Catherine House?

Catherine House is situated in the popular, historic market town of Frome in North Somerset.

Set in the Somerset countryside, the home offers 67 rooms, many of them overlooking Catherine House’s beautiful, landscaped gardens for individuals requiring residential, nursing and dementia care. The cosy rooms are well equipped, and just like the rest of the home, have been designed to provide maximum comfort to those who live with us. The home offers an onsite hair salon, a sensory room and plenty of areas designed to encourage independence and occupation.

We are looking for enthusiastic nurses who are passionate about enhancing the quality of life for the people that we are privileged to support. A Registered Nurse who is full of knowledge and experience in nursing within the NMC code of practice. You’ll be a great mentor to those around you and you will have the support of Care Practitioners who are there to support you on a day-to-day basis.

Please feel free to visit our website gibraltarnursinghome.com to read about our unique training, beginning with CULTURE www.catherinehousecarehome.com/build-back-better-culture/

“Culture within our care home is the sum of all the personalities, identities, values, and actions of the people that make up that community. By this definition, it will constantly change over time as the people themselves change.”

Benefits:

Just some of the benefits of working at Catherine House include:

Excellent Hourly Rate

Paid breaks!

Complimentary meals

Bank Holiday Enhancement

Free DBS

Unlimited access to our Refer a Friend bonus scheme

Full-time working pattern, part-time working pattern and bank hours are offered

Automatic enrolment into our pension scheme

Relocation assistance offered

A fully funded, free CPD accredited training programme like no other provided for all team members

A 24/7 specialist welfare help line for guidance, support and general health questions

