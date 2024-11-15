Registered Nurse - Pre Assessment

Pre-Assessment Nurse | Spire Cardiff | Full Time | Permanent

Spire Cardiff have an exciting opportunity for an experienced, motivated Pre Assessment Nurse to join us.

You will be committed to providing high quality care, be flexible and adaptable to the changing needs of the service.

The successful candidate will play a crucial role in preparing patients for upcoming procedures, ensuring their comfort and safety throughout the assessment process.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Conducting comprehensive preoperative assessments of patients scheduled for procedures

Providing emotional support and reassurance to patients undergoing preoperative assessments

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

Collaborating with medical staff to ensure patients are adequately prepared for surgery

Adhering to hospital protocols and standards to maintain patient safety and confidentiality

Ensuring accurate documentation of patient assessments and relevant medical history

To ensure that clinical risk assessment is performed in line with the Spire Healthcare assessment process prior to admission and the information is used pro-actively.

Acknowledge and understand the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI)



Who we're looking for:

You must be a qualified nurse with experience in pre-operative assessment clinics

You must hold a valid NMC pin with no conditions or restrictions

You must have excellent communication skills and be keen to develop your patient assessment, decision-making and clinical skills.

You will be computer literate and confident in your ability to assess over the phone.

Pre-Assessment qualification is desirable

You must have surgical experience

Working Hours: Full time, 37.5hrs pw, Monday - Friday, alternatively you may be able to work 4 long days 8-6 if preferred.

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to.

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free on site parking

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion.

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: Friday 29th November 2024.

However, if we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.