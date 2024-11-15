Registered Nurse - Pre Assessment

Pre-Assessment Nurse | Spire Cardiff | Full Time | Permanent
Spire Cardiff have an exciting opportunity for an experienced, motivated Pre Assessment Nurse to join us.
You will be committed to providing high quality care, be flexible and adaptable to the changing needs of the service.
The successful candidate will play a crucial role in preparing patients for upcoming procedures, ensuring their comfort and safety throughout the assessment process.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Conducting comprehensive preoperative assessments of patients scheduled for procedures
- Providing emotional support and reassurance to patients undergoing preoperative assessments
- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information
- Collaborating with medical staff to ensure patients are adequately prepared for surgery
- Adhering to hospital protocols and standards to maintain patient safety and confidentiality
- Ensuring accurate documentation of patient assessments and relevant medical history
- To ensure that clinical risk assessment is performed in line with the Spire Healthcare assessment process prior to admission and the information is used pro-actively.
- Acknowledge and understand the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI)
Who we're looking for:
- You must be a qualified nurse with experience in pre-operative assessment clinics
- You must hold a valid NMC pin with no conditions or restrictions
- You must have excellent communication skills and be keen to develop your patient assessment, decision-making and clinical skills.
- You will be computer literate and confident in your ability to assess over the phone.
- Pre-Assessment qualification is desirable
- You must have surgical experience
Working Hours: Full time, 37.5hrs pw, Monday - Friday, alternatively you may be able to work 4 long days 8-6 if preferred.
Contract Type: Permanent
Benefits:
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to.
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Free on site parking
Our Values:
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion.
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on
Closing Date: Friday 29th November 2024.
However, if we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.