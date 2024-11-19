Outpatients Paediatric Nurse

Paediatric Outpatient's Lead Nurse | Outpatients Department | Competitive Salary plus fantastic benefits | Reading | Part Time Tues-Thurs only - days only - 30 hrs per week!



Job Purpose

To provide exemplary planned care for children, young people and their families' and assist in the management and organisation of care provision.



Duties and responsibilities:

1. Assist in maintaining and developing services.

2. Contribute to quality improvement.

3. Assess children and young people's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

4. Assist in the delivery of care to meet the child and families health and wellbeing needs.

5. Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

6. Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

7. Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

8. Promote and be advocate for children and young people's equality, diversity and rights.

9. Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

10. Actively promote Family Centred Care.

11. Ensure all child and young people's safeguarding needs are assessed and acted on as per local and LSCB policies.



Who we're looking for:

- Registered Children's Nurse with a minimum of 2 years relevant post grad experience.

- Child Protection level 3 or 4 training.

- Paediatric Resus Training.

- Working in teams & with minimal supervision.

- Recent clinical experience in an acute healthcare environment.

- Competence across a range of nursing skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge.

- Demonstrate principles of accountable practice.

- English language to IELTS 7.0.

- Able to use a computer and MS Office.

- Nursing and Midwifery Council registration and regulation.

- Willing to participate in flexible working pattern.

- Empathy for vulnerable and sick children and their families.



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



About us: Independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

