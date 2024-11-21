Healthcare Assistant, Telford

If you're a General Practice Healthcare Assistant looking for work in Telford, Chase Medical wants to hear from you. We have great locum opportunities available locally.

We are interested in hearing from Health Care Assistants with at least 6 months experience working within General Practice. It is essential for this role to be an experienced Primary Care Health Care Assistant, and be confident carrying out the following skills:

Phlebotomy

Blood pressure taking

NHS & new patient checks

Health and weight checks

ECGs

Working to PSDs

Candidates without experience specifically within Primary Care cannot be considered for this position.

Working with Chase Medical

Healthcare Assistants working with Chase Medical earn £13 to £20 per hour, including holiday pay, meaning one 8-hour shift can provide a great boost to your income! As we have no minimum number of hours or shifts that Healthcare Assistants need to work, this means you can pick up shifts as and when suits you. Many of our shifts are also able to be booked months in advance, and paired with our flexible shifts, this means you're able to take control of your work rota.

Working across a number of Primary Care settings is a great way to benefit your long-term career, as it offers wonderful continued professional development opportunities, allows you to nurture your skillset and can be a great way to help build your professional network.

Joining Chase Medical is quick and free, and once registered, you'll have access to our Chase Medical App. Using the app, you can pick shifts you're interested in, keep track of your booked shifts, and even have timesheets signed.

If you're a Healthcare Assistant with at least 6 months experience working within Primary Care, and would like an informal chat about locum opportunities, contact Chloe on 0114 275 7421, or email chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical

Chase Medical is the leading specialist Primary Care recruitment agency, helping find Healthcare Assistants, Practice Nurses and Nurse Practitioners locum opportunities. We work with nearly 60 percent of Primary Care settings in the UK, with many choosing to work exclusively with us for their staffing needs.

We are proud members of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and provide a friendly and responsive service to both clinicians and centres. Once you've registered with Chase Medical, you'll have a dedicated recruitment working to find you locum work that suits you.

As well as locum opportunities, we also have several permanent roles available. If you're looking for a new permanent position (whether its full time or part time), call 0114 275 7421 to speak to our permanent recruitment consultants about what you're looking for in a new role.

Register

Want to register with us to gain access to our locum and permanent opportunities? Please call Chloe on 0114 275 7421, or email chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com to arrange a convenient time for a registration chat.

Our registration chats are quick and easy, usually taking just 20 minutes. During the registration chat, we'll talk through your skills and experiences as a healthcare assistant, and what you're looking for in terms of work.

Do you know someone who may be interested in our Primary Care locum and permanent opportunities? Let us know, and you could earn up to £500 per successful referral.