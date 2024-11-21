Paediatric Staff nurse

Paediatric Nurse| Children and young people services | Band 5/6- equivalent salary | Southampton |part time- 24 hours | shifts patterns 7:am - 19:30pm and 19:30- 7am

The Children and Young People's services at Spire Southampton is growing and offers both in and outpatient patient services As a Paediatric Nurse, you will be integral in helping to develop this service ensuring that Spire Southampton can offer patients and their families' excellent and safe standards of care.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities :

Providing pre- and post-operative care to children and young people, assisting in their recovery and getting them ready for discharge - this will include wound care, assisting with personal care and providing emotional support at what can be a stressful time

Liaising with parents, guardians and consultants giving advice and making recommendations to improve the patients' wellbeing, whilst also being adept at identifying a deteriorating patient and making on the spot, informed decisions

Risk assessing children and young people regarding suitability for admission

Providing RCN support during paediatric clinics, assisting with minor operations and Phlebotomy.

Working as part of a small team with the opportunity to help run and grow the service according to needs

Who we're looking for

NMC Registered Sick Children's Nurse with no restriction on practise

EPALS

At least 2 years post qualification experience working within paediatrics ideally in a surgical setting

Excellent understanding of CQC criteria

You must be willing to learn and help support the day to day running of the paediatric service

Be able to work autonomously with no supervision

Excellent communication skills



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Health Assessment

Employee Assistance Programme

Sharesave

Free DBS

Free Car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.