Advanced Nurse Practitioner

Flexible Hours

Are you an Advanced Nurse Practitioner, working in Primary Care, looking for a new opportunity that meets all your requirements?

We are looking for experienced Nurse Practitioners in the Chelmsford area that are looking for a new opportunity in Primary Care. We can help you find a role that matches up with all your needs and wants, whilst negotiating the best package for you!

Are you experienced with the following?

Previous General Practice Experience

Minor Illness/Injury Management

Independent Prescriber

Acute Conditions

Who are we?

We are a specialist recruitment agency, and we work with Primary Care clinical staff including HCA's, Practice Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, and other clinical staff, to find them permanent and locum opportunities. We work proactively with you, to find roles that fit around your lifestyle!

We work with over 60% of GP surgeries nationwide, so register with us now to see the high volume of work opportunities we have in your local area!

Benefits of joining Chase:

FREE Registration!

Have access to new vacancies that aren't advertised elsewhere!

High volume of opportunities in your local area!

Register once and be in the know about work in your area!

We negotiate everything on your behalf: no more awkward conversations!

REGISTER NOW!

Please contact Micaela on 0114 275 7421, or email micaela.pinheiro@chase-medical.com.

Do you have any colleagues or friends that are looking for permanent or locum work? We have a referral bonus scheme where you can earn up to £500 for every successful referral!

Job Reference: MP-ANP-CHE

#INDTRC2022