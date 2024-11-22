Advanced Nurse Practitioner

Chase Medical are happy to receive applications for locum agency work as an ANP, with competitive rates of £40.50 - £68 available! (Including holiday pay)

This is a great opportunity for some flexible hours in addition to your current role, or even to keep working in Primary care post-retirement! Not only that, but you'll be able to work in a wide range of environments, as Chase Medical work with nearly 60% of primary care locations!

Some other advantages of working with Chase Medical include:

Working directly with a friendly team of locum specialists - Chase Medical has worked in Primary Care recruitment for over 10 years, and our team of specialists will always work hard to ensure you're happy at work!

The successful candidate will have at least 6 months of experience in being an ANP in a primary care location within the last 2 years. You will also have the ability to diagnose and prescribe independently.

Chase Medical are a medical recruitment company, with a focus on working within primary care! We help a variety of GP Surgeries, Walk-In Centres and Out Of Hours Services! You will work with one of our recruitment experts, who will guide you through our straightforward registration process, and into the world of locum work!

If this locum role sounds like the next step in your primary care career, get in touch with Joey today! Give Joey a call on 0114 275 7421, or email joey.blackmore@chase-medical.com!

At Chase Medical, we also have a dedicated permanent team! They can help you find a new contracted, permanent role. Through this, we will negotiate on your behalf, offer interview support and give you access to a wide range of roles that we have available! If this interests you, feel free to get in touch today!

Finally, we also have a lucrative referral system! If anyone you know is looking for some work in primary care, and they come forward for work with us here at Chase Medical, you could earn up to £500!