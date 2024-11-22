Advanced Nurse Practitioner

Chase Medical are currently headhunting in the Stoke area for Nurse Practitioners! We're also offering a competitive rate of £40.50 per hour - £68 per hour!

This locum opportunity will allow you the freedom to oversee your own schedule, and thanks to our no minimum hours booking policy, working with Chase Medical is truly stress-free.

Not only that, but thanks to our purpose-built mobile app, you'll be able to see all of your timesheets digitally, and even book shifts in with the press of a button!

Some more benefits of working with Chase Medical include:

Varied environments - At Chase Medical, we work with nearly 60% of all primary care surgeries in the UK, from GP surgeries to urgent care - we can help you find work in whichever primary care environment you want!

Trusted Nationally - We work up and down the country, matching surgeries and staff together, on both a permanent and locum basis.

Simple registration process - You'll work directly with one of our recruitment specialists, who will guide you through our registration process here at Chase Medical, and into the world of work as a Nurse Practitioner!

In order to be successful, you must have at least six months of previous experience as a Nurse Practitioner in primary care, as well as be confident in prescribing.

If this locum role sounds like the next step in your nursing career, give Joey a call on 0114 275 7421, or send him an email at Joey.blackmore@chase-medical.com!

Chase Medical are a medical recruitment agency, who have been working in primary care for over ten years. While we do work on a locum basis, we also have a dedicated permanent team here at Chase Medical, who can help you find your next permanent role! If this is something that you're interested in, get in touch today!

Chase Medical also offers a lucrative referral system, so even if you aren't looking for work yourself, feel free to get in touch and refer someone who is! You could earn up to £500!