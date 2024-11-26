Paediatric Recovery Nurse - Bank

Bank Peads/Paediatric Recovery Nurse | Free Parking | Competitive Pay | Bristol

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Paeds Nurse to join our Temporary Staffing Bank at Spire Bristol Hospital.

Job Purpose

To provide exemplary planned care for children, young people and their families' and assist in the management and organisation of care provision.

Duties and responsibilities:

1. Assess children and young people's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

2. Assist in the delivery of care to meet the child and families health and wellbeing needs

3. Provide and receive complex,sensitive or contentious information

4. Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others

5. Promotes best practice in health and safety and security

6. Assist in maintaining and developing services

7. Contribute to quality improvement

8. Promote and be advocate for children and young people's equality, diversity and rights

9. Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI

10. Actively promote Family Centred Care

11. Ensure all child and young people's safeguarding needs are assessed and acted on as per local and LSCB policies

Who we're looking for:

- Registered Nurse

- Child Protection level 3 training

- Paediatric Resus Training

- Recent clinical experience in an acute healthcare environment

- Competence across a range of nursing skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge

- Posses the mandatory training requirements for role including infection control and health and safety competencies.

- Able to use a computer and MS Office

- Nursing and Midwifery Council registration and regulation

- Willing to participate in flexible working pattern

- Empathy for vulnerable and sick children and their families

- Must be RSCN trained

- Must have Paediatric recovery experience - minimum 2 years.

- Confident and competent with ALL children ages between 3- 17.

- Willing to work autonomously and independently with Young children, in PACU department, as primary nurse.

- Willing to educate on the job training to PACU nurses

- Proficient in airway management of CYP (Children and young persons) in unconscious child.

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

















