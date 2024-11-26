We have an exciting opportunity for an Advanced Nurse Practitioner in the Putney area!

I am currently working with a well-respected GP surgery in Putney (SW19) that is looking for an Advanced Nurse Practitioner with a digital badge to join their team on a permanent basis.

The practice is rolling out a new digital initiative, and they are seeking an experienced Advanced Nurse Practitioner to take the lead. If you're looking for a new role and want to be a key member of the team, this is the perfect opportunity for you.

As an ANP, you can work up to full time, and this role also offers hybrid working options. Your schedule will be as follows: remote work on Mondays and Tuesdays, and on-site work on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The practice is offering a salary of £60,000 per year, along with 5 weeks of annual leave plus bank holidays.

The surgery provides free parking, and you can set your own hours and working days, allowing for an ideal work-life balance. You'll be part of a close-knit, friendly team of clinical professionals who will welcome you and provide the support you need.

Additionally, the practice is a well-established training center, offering plenty of opportunities for training and career progression if you're interested.

To apply for this role, you must have a digital badge and be confident in running clinics for:

- Minor ailments

- Acute conditions

- Neuro assessments, etc.

Each surgery has a good CQC report and a strong reputation within the community, which has been maintained over many years, demonstrating the success of this practice.

### Benefits:

- Salary of £60,000 per year

- Full-time hours

- Hybrid working (remote on Mondays and Tuesdays, on-site on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays)

- Flexible hours and days

- 5 weeks of annual leave plus bank holidays

- Free on-site parking

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421