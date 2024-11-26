Pharmacy Technician, London

Chase Medical is currently working with a well-established GP surgery in London looking for Pharmacy Technician on a locum basis.

If you are a Pharmacy Technician with over 6 months of experience in GP surgery, who is interested in picking up locum work at the competitive rate of £16 p/h (incl holiday pay), apply today!

We are looking for qualified Pharmacy Technicians who are experienced in:

Preparing new prescription and refill requests for patients

Dispensing medication to patients per the prescription, or provider's orders

Packing and labelling a prescribed medication

Tracking inventory

For more information about this role and our available opportunities, give Ana a call on 0114 275 7421 or email your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com.

Who are We?

Chase Medical is a leading Primary Care recruitment agency, and we work across the UK with Primary Care centres (including GP surgeries, Walk in Centres). We provide both locum and permanent opportunities to Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses, HCAs, and many other clinical and non-clinical professionals. Joining our bank involves a simple and straightforward registration chat, going though your skills, experience and what you are looking for at the moment.

If you know someone else who might be interested, get in touch! You may earn up to £500 for each successful referral!

To book a registration chat, or for more information, contact Ana on 0114 275 7421 or email ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com.