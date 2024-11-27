Quality and Governance Manager

Duties and responsibilities

To provide overall leadership representation of Clinical Governance as part of Spire Leeds Senior Management Team

To take active lead role in ensuring compliance with all hospital regulatory requirements and ensuring compliance to Spire Governance, audit and risk management

To lead the governance team, undertaking management responsibilities

To provide and develop strong leadership for all aspects of the role initiating optimal clinical standards, managing business objectives and aspiring to being the leading private healthcare provision with locality

Support all departments in ensuring compliance with CQC/HIS/HIW essential standards and maintain Provider Compliance Assessment Tool

Co-ordinate the compilation of the quarterly Governance Reports, provide support in other related reports including Infection Control, SSD Reports, timely submissions etc

Initiate investigations of incidents and complaints in a timely manner and manage the incident reporting system and appropriate escalation of incidents.

Assess, monitor and review performance to ensure full compliance with the CQC/HIS/HIW National Minimum Standards. Together with the Matron lead the

Preparation for inspection or assessment visit from the CQC/HIS/HIW and other relevant regulatory bodies and work closely with the Matron in leading accurate and timely reports

To work closely with all clinical departments promoting patient focused quality care

Who we're looking for

Registered with NMC or HCPC is desirable

Able to demonstrate continuous professional development

Must have a track record of successful delivery in audit, risk and governance role in a healthcare setting

Qualification in risk, audit or governance desirable

To have auditing skills across clinical standards and departments

Experience of producing reports and presentations required

Experience of risk assessment required

Contract: Permanent

Hours: Full-time

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

Free annual Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

