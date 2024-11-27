Nurse Practitioner, Brentford

Locum Work; Flexible Hours Available

Interested in boosting your earnings as we approach the festive season and the New Year?

If so, take advantage of the amazing opportunity we have available now! We are on the lookout for Nurse Practitioners, interested in working in GP surgeries in Brentford and the surrounding area on a locum basis. This is a great way for you to perfect your work/life balance, while lending a helping hand to surgeries who will appreciate your skills and experience.

We can work around your current personal and professional commitments, and you will be able to pick up the sessions that are most suitable for you. We offer both ad-hoc shifts and long-term placements, as well as flexible hours, so you will be fully in control of your rota.

By registering with us and becoming a part of the fantastic and highly experienced staff on our bank, you will enjoy:

The competitive hourly rate of £40.50 - £68 (holiday pay included)

Having a dedicated consultant working to find you the work you want, as well as a wider team of friendly recruitment experts who are here to assist whenever you need.

A quick and easy application process

Access to all work opportunities we have available (locally and nationwide!).

Interested? You can contact Ana on 0114 275 7421 for more information, or you can also email your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com .

Chase Medical is a leading Primary Care Agency that provides work opportunities across the UK to Primary Care clinicians (such as Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses and Healthcare Assistants), as well as non-clinical staff (such as Medical Receptionists and Medical Secretaries).

We also offer a generous referral scheme and you can earn up to £500 if you know someone else who might be interested in our opportunities.