Experienced Practice Nurse

Near Battersea

Band 7

Full-time/Part-time hours

A warm and welcoming surgery located near Battersea (Southwest London) is on the lookout for a permanent Practice Nurse to join their friendly team. This is a fantastic opportunity to become a part of an established practice where patient care is at the heart of everything they do. They've earned an "Outstanding" rating for their responsiveness to the healthcare needs of the community.

In return for your expertise, you'll receive a salary in line with Band 7 (up to £25 per hour), which is negotiable based on experience. Additional benefits include 4 weeks of annual leave (increasing to 5 weeks after 5 years), Bank Holidays off, participation in the NHS Pension scheme, and Indemnity coverage.

The ideal candidate will be an experienced Practice Nurse capable of performing a range of clinical tasks, including:

Cytology

Baby and Travel Immunisations

Flu Vaccinations

Chronic Disease Management (Asthma, COPD, Diabetes)

NHS Health Checks

Dressings and Wound care

Family planning including pill checks

The surgery cares for approximately 10000 patients, representing a diverse demographic. You'll also have the support of a broader healthcare team, ensuring you're well-equipped to get familiar with their processes.

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a Specialist Primary Care bank, providing a high volume of shifts to Practice Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, and Advanced Nurse Practitioners. We have a quick and easy registration process that works around your schedule. Our dedicated team will ensure you find the right role for you and negotiate terms of employment on your behalf. We also have a variety of Locum shifts local to you with a competitive rate of £28- £42 per hour (including holiday pay)