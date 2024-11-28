HCA Permanent Job Vacancy - 20 hours per week / 3 days

Chase Medical are excited to be working with a friendly, small surgery located in Stroud, Gloucester. This picturesque market town is a great place for relocation, and also has excellent transport links for commuters looking to travel to the beautiful town.

The welcoming surgery team are looking for a HCA to join them for part time hours, ideally 20 hours over 3 days per week.

The successful candidate will hold GP surgery experience, and be trained and qualified in:

Phlebotomy

Blood Pressure

ECGs

Primary Care experience is essential for the role.

You will be joining a team of 4 Practice Nurses, and 1 other HCA, looking after 5000 patients and based at one site.

The salary is band 4, in the region of £12.50 - £13 per hour and the surgery are proud to be offering training in further advanced skills if the successful candidate is interested in career progression!

This role comes with other benefits such as:

NHS Pension

28 days annual leave (plus bank holidays and pro-rata)

A lovely team and supportive management!

If you're a HCA currently working in General Practice and looking for an opportunity to level up your career and progress further with a supportive practice then this is the opportunity for you!

To apply, please send your CV to sarah@chase-medical.com or click APPLY now.

You can also call us directly on 0114 2757421 and ask for Sarah on the permanent team.

Chase Medical - we're a reputable Primary Care recruitment agency, we work with Practice Nurses to source them their dream job and the salaries and working hours they deserve! If you're looking for a new job and this is not the one for you then please still get in touch so that we can talk you through the other job vacancies we have in your local area! We work with only the best GP surgeries so all of our vacancies are rewarding!

