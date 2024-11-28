Locum Work with Chase Medical

We are looking for experienced Primary Care practice nurses comfortable and experienced with immunisations, cytology and/ or chronic diseases. If you're looking to boost your income whilst working hours that fit your life - Chase Medical is for you!

What we can offer:

Competitive pay rate of £28-47 (One 8-hour shift will earn you over £220!)

Fast and simple join-up process

Ease of access with app to book into shifts.

Flexible shifts - with no minimum hours or shifts needed.

Extra potential for CPD

Building up professional network opportunities

Dedicated recruitment consultant supporting you from registering with us, through to working sessions and beyond.

Get in touch by calling Eddie on 0114 275 7421 or email eddie.gower@chase-medical.com

Chase Medical

Leading agency in the UK for supplying staff in the primary care sector.

Locum, permanent or contract work.

We work with up to 60% of Primary Care Sites through our specialist bank of medical practitioners and nurses.

Pride in our reviews (Feel free to check them out).

Permanent Positions available

As specialists in the primary care sector nationwide, we have provided thousands of permanent jobs for many different Primary Care staff. Get in touch so we can get to work on finding your dream job!

Up to £500 per referral!

Earn up to £500 depending on the job role, per person you recommend to Chase Medical!

Give Eddie a call on 0114 275 7421 or email eddie.gower@chase-medical.com if someone springs to mind.