Practice Nurse

Location: Near Stockton-on-Tees

Type: Permanent, Part-Time (3 days per week)

A fantastic surgery near Stockton-on-Tees is on the lookout for a friendly and dedicated Practice Nurse to join their wonderful team! With a supportive atmosphere and an awesome clinical and non-clinical staff, this practice takes pride in its "Good" CQC rating. You'll find plenty of encouragement for your professional growth here, making it a great place to develop your skills while working with a close-knit team!

What We Offer:

- Competitive salary ranging from Band 6 (negotiable based on experience)

- 25 days of annual leave (pro-rata)

- Bank holidays off

- NHS Pension

- Part-time hours per week, 2-3 days per week

- On-site parking

They are seeking an experienced Practice Nurse with primary care experience who can run autonomous clinics in cytology, baby/travel immunisation, chronic disease management, flu vaccinations, dressing changes, and provide compassionate care.

This medium-sized surgery has about 10000 patients on its list, and boasts a supportive team of GPs, Nurses, and HCAs who will help you get started!

For more information or to apply, please contact Olo at 0114 275 7421 or email olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

Do you know someone looking for an exciting new career? Our referral scheme entitles you to up to £500 for every successful referral!

