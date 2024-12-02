Practice Nurse

Location: Felixstowe

Hours: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: £18 - £22 per hour (DOE)

Chase Medical have a NEW opportunity for Practice Nurses to join a well-run, friendly centre in Felixstowe.

This lovely practice is looking for a new Practice Nurse to join them on a Fixed-Term contract 12-month basis with the view of becoming permanent. They're flexible with their hours making it a fantastic opportunity if you're looking for a better work/life balance! They also offer a negotiable salary depending on experience, in the region of £18-£22 per hour (DOE, negotiable if you currently earn more).

Additional Benefits:

Excellent CPD opportunities

NHS Pension

NHS Benefits

Life Insurance

Who are they looking for?

The practice is looking for a Practice Nurse who is eager and driven to succeed in delivering the best patient care they can! They're looking for someone to ideally carry out various skills such as:

Cytology

Chronic Diseases (Diabetes, Respiratory)

Baby Immunisations

Travel Immunisations

Flu Vaccinations

Wounds

If you'd apply to this vacancy, please contact Annabelle at Chase Medical on

0114 275 7421

. You can also email your CV directly to Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com or click apply now!

