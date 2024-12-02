Theatre Practitioner (Anaesthetics)

Perioperative Practitioner - Anaesthetics | Reading | Permanent | Competitive Salary and fantastic benefits



Spire Dunedin Hospital in Reading are looking to recruit experienced and committed Theatre staff /ODP's to join our friendly operating theatre team. Consultants come to work with us from all across the UK and you will work closely with them and be exposed to the latest innovative, evidence-based clinical techniques.



Role Purpose :To support the senior staff, ensuring high standards of effective care are delivered to all patients within the Theatre suite, whilst maintaining communication within the team.



Duties and Responsibilities:



Prepare an operating theatre/anaesthetic room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum. In the case of anaesthetics ensure all necessary and emergency equipment is available and in working order.

- Ensure the Patient Record is completed in a timely and accurate way.

- Act as preceptor for student ODP's, learners, junior nurses and HCA's, where appropriate and participate in teaching within your sphere of knowledge and skill

- Run a theatre list without supervision and supervise / mentor junior staff (subject to experience).

- Perform scrub, circulating and / or anaesthetic duties

- Comply with Spire policies/procedures and in particular, issues relating to Health and Safety, COSSH, Incidents Reporting and the Data Protection Act.

- Deliver patient care in accordance with recognised standards of research based clinical practise.

- Understand and apply a holistic patient centred care approach, identifying and taking into account specialist clinical needs whilst the patient is in the Theatre Department.

- Participate in the on call rota in order to provide a telephone help line.

- To ensure that Clinical Governance and risk management are embedded within daily practice.



Who we are looking for:

- Previous experience as an ODP within a Theatre Environment

- Registered Operating Department Practitioner with no restrictions

- High standard of clinical practice

- Competent across a range of clinical skills supported by professional competence and knowledge

- Able to use evidence based practice to provide high standards of care.

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

- Able to demonstrate an understanding of health policy and professional health agendas

- Able to deal effectively with challenging situations and challenging individuals

- Able to gain the confidence of colleagues and peers

- Capable and confident, with the ability to work on own initiative

- Flexible approach to work and working patterns



Benefits:



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:





35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

Free annual Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of 50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.



For us,it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.