POA Healthcare Assistant

Healthcare Assistant | POA | Cardiff | Full Time | Band 3 equivalent - salary dependent on experience | Free Parking

Spire Cardiff Hospital are looking for an experienced POA HCA to join our fantastic Pre-operative Assessment team. You will work five days per week on a rota 8am 4pm Monday to Friday and on average one Saturday per month.

Duties & Responsibilities :

As a HCA within Pre-op your role will involve assisting the nurses with patient care for all pre-operative assessments within the hospital. This will include ECGs, Phlebotomy and measurements. You will also provide administrative support as you assist with the smooth operation of our clinics.

What we are looking for :

Essential

- You will need to have experience working as a HCA within a hospital setting

- Someone who excels in customer service and a great communicator

- Flexibility to work on our rota

Desirable

- Experience in phlebotomy would be a benefit but not a necessity

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

About us

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Here at Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. Everything we do works towards one vision; to provide the best care possible. Were committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. Join us, and youll receive a warm welcome.

Who are we? - A profitable, successful business led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

