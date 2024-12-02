Practice Nurse Job Opportunity - 2 days per week

Location: Maidenhead

Specialist skills required: General Practice Experience, Diabetes, Cytology, Baby Immunisations

Salary: £23 - £25 per hour / £45,000 - £50,000 FTE

Chase Medical are looking for a qualified Practice Nurse to work with a welcoming, small, and GP-owned General Practice, located in Maidenhead.

The surgery is small and located in a quiet and leafy suburb, the staff are friendly and close-knit and they're looking for a Practice Nurse who will settle with them long-term.

The successful candidate will be working with 2 other Practice Nurses and supported by 4 HCAs and a fantastic, hands-on management team.

You will be working 2 days per week / 17.5 hours and one day is to be a Friday while the second day is flexible, depending on your preference.

The salary on offer is above average at £45,000 - £50,000 FTE which works out around £23 - £25 per hour and all other benefits such as NHS Pension and annual leave/paid study leave are on offer as part of this enticing employment package too.

The ideal candidate will already be working as a Practice Nurse and hold the following:

General Practice experience

Diabetes Diploma or a keen interest in obtaining this

Practice Nurse training qualifications in Cytology and Baby Immunisations

Friday availability plus 1 other day per week

Friendly, calm, and caring bedside manner

Ability to work as part of a close-knit team

