Chef De Partie | Catering | Hospital Restaurant | Hotel Services | Spire London East| Full Time | Essex | Excellent Benefits

We have an exciting opportunity for a Chef de Partie working full time at Spire London East.

Salary starting from £25,000 per annum + Excellent Benefits.

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.

As part of our commitment to both patients and colleagues we are looking for a Cook to join our catering team. You will provide an outstanding service to our patients by ensuring they receive a first class service, including the delivering of top quality food and beverages to patients, or responding to ad hoc requests from patients.

Spire London East Hospital is a well-established private hospital delivering comprehensive treatments and care to our patients in east and central London and Essex. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

Supervise kitchen areas, restaurant and ward pantries, ensuring all patients, staff and visitors receive an excellent service provided, fully in accordance with spire policies for catering

Ensure through direction, planning and leadership, the provision of effective and efficient catering services to all users of the hospital

Preparation of food items to a high standard, in a hygienic and safe manner at all times

Ensure that all catering staff attend mandatory training on an annual basis to include health and safety refresher courses

Control food cost within catering

Participate in the quality control process

Who we're looking for:

A customer service-focused approach

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Previous experience in hospitality is desirable but not essential

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role please email Carly Dack on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date.