Staff Nurse- Orthopaedics

Staff Nurse | Surgery- Orthopaedic | Band 5- equivalent salary | Southampton | Full time- shift based | Access to training and development opportunities | £3,000 - joining bonus

Spire Southampton Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Staff Nurse to join their close knit and friendly team. The successful applicant will be working on a 28 bed orthopaedic ward where there are routine and planned surgery and procedures including:

Total hip replacements.

Total and hemi knee replacements

Spinal surgery including correction of scoliosis surgery.

Feet, hand and shoulder surgery.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Who we are looking for

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 2 years post-graduation experience.

Have been employed in a Surgical setting

Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Health Assessment

Employee Assistance Programme

Sharesave

Free DBS

Free Car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.