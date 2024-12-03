Staff Nurse- Cardiac

Cardiothoracic Staff Nurse | Cardiothoracic Staff Nurse | Band 5/6 depending on experience | Southampton | Mix Shifts with the option on fixed nights

Are you a dedicated nurse passionate about cardiothoracic care? Join our outstanding team at Spire Southampton Hospital! We're recruiting motivated nurses to provide exceptional care and make a real difference.

At Spire Southampton, our cardiothoracic ward offers diverse surgeries and procedures, including cardiac and thoracic surgeries, as well as cardiology procedures. Work alongside experienced professionals in a collaborative and supportive environment. We serve NHS, private insured, and self-funding patients, broadening your experience. You'll also have opportunities for rotational posts with our in-house intensive care unit.

As a valued nurse, you'll provide patient-centred care, communicate effectively with the team, and manage a caseload using safe staffing acuity tools. Initiative and clinical decision-making skills are essential.

Don't miss this opportunity to advance your career and make a lasting impact. Contact us now and let your nursing journey flourish at Spire Southampton Hospital!

The successful applicant will be working on the cardiothoracic ward where there are routine and planned surgeries and procedures including:

Cardiac surgery: coronary artery bypass grafting & valve surgery.

Thoracic surgery: lobectomies, wedge resections, pneumonectomy

Cardiology procedures: Arrhythmia ablations, pacemaker insertions, cardioversions

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide patient centred care.

Working and communicating well within the multidisciplinary team

Managing a caseload of patients with a nurse-to-patient ratio of 4:1 on average which is calculated using a safe staffing acuity tool on a daily basis.

Able to use initiative and clinical decision-making skills.

Who we are looking for

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Must have MIN of 4 years post qualified experience

Cardiac experience required

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care with strong communication skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Health Assessment

Employee Assistance Programme

Sharesave

Free DBS

Free Car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.