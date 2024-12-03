Imaging Administrator

Imaging Administrator | Brentwood | Part-time, 22.5 hours per week | Monday - Sunday

Spire Hartswood is currently recruiting for an Imaging Administrator to join our friendly team in our Radiology Department. This is a part-time, permanent position, working 22.5 hours per week across 3 days between Monday - Sunday. This will include Saturdays 08:00am - 13:00pm.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities:

Ensuring a meticulous attention to detail and accuracy,

Manage bookings as requested by Consultants or patients and notify all relevant departments.

Ensuring that credit card data is captured for all patients attending the hospital.

Receive and deal with all patient telephone queries.

Who we're looking for:

Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines.

A knowledge of medical terminology is desirable but not essential, along with a working knowledge of SAP or a similar patient booking system.

Must be a good communicator, excellent telephone manner, have good computer literacy with experience and knowledge of Excel, Word and customer databases.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.