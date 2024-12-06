Bank Catheter Lab Radiographer

Bank Radiographer | Cath Lab | Zero hour contract| Competitive hourly rate | Southampton | Flexible working

Spire Southampton Hospital has an exciting opportunity to join the staffing bank as a Cath lab Radiographer. Radiographers in cardiac catheter labs are responsible for ensuring proper equipment maintenance and functionality and maintaining a safe and efficient working environment. The successful applicant will be rewarded with an interesting and varied role covering shifts as and when required

Spire Southampton provides a wide range of services including day care and inpatient and outpatient services. The main activity is elective (planned) surgery and more complex procedures such as cardiac and spinal surgery are supported by the onsite critical care facilities. The hospital works in partnership with local NHS acute hospital trusts, for example in recent provision of robotic surgery, and there is a large, refurbished outpatient department along with extensive diagnostic imaging services

Duties and responsibilities

Performing procedures such as coronary angiograms, PCI, EP studies and device implantation. Collaborating with multidisciplinary team members on a daily basis.

Maintaining accurate patient records and documentation of procedures.

Ensuring compliance with all regulatory and safety standards in the lab.

Participating in quality improvement initiatives and continuing education to stay current with best practices in cardiac imaging.

Working in cardiac Cath labs involves working closely with consultants, nurses, and physiologists to provide seamless patient care.

The CL radiographer would show:

Clinical expertise: Proficiency in performing and interpreting cardiac imaging procedures. Communication skills: The ability to effectively communicate with patients, healthcare professionals and other staff members.

Problem-solving skills: Capacity to troubleshoot issues that may arise during procedures and make quick decisions to ensure patient safety.

Attention to detail: Thoroughness in maintaining accurate patient records and documentation of procedures.

Team Player: Willingness to collaborate with members of the multidisciplinary team.

Who we're looking for

Degree or Diploma in Diagnostic Radiography.

Healthcare Professionals Council (HCPC) registration

Knowledge of Radiation Regulations

Cath Lab experience

Good team work ethic

Enthusiastic and energetic professional

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Health Assessment

Employee Assistance Programme

Sharesave

Free DBS

Free Car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.