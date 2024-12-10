Bank Healthcare Assistant

Bank Imaging Healthcare Assistant

Spire London East is currently recruiting for a Bank Imaging HCA to join our friendly team in our Radiology Department. This will be covering day shifts, late shifts and weekends.

Spire London East Hospital (formerly Spire Roding) is located in Redbridge, on the borders of East London and Essex. We offer comprehensive private hospital services, ranging from outpatient clinics and physiotherapy to surgery and diagnostic tests in a relaxed, clean and comfortable environment.

The hospital has 24 inpatient beds and 16 day case rooms called 'pods'. Facilities include four operating theatres, an endoscopy suite, 2 extended recovery unit, pharmacy, x-ray, outpatient and diagnostic facilities.

Duties and responsibilities:

As a HCA within our Imaging department you will be responsible for assisting our Radiography team in the prevision of exemplary care. This will include chaperoning, observations, assistance with patient movement and general monitoring.

Who we're looking for:

You will need to have experience working as a HCA within a clinical environment

Great interpersonal skills and someone who excels in customer service

NVQ level 3 in health and social care would be a benefit but not a necessity

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information please email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.