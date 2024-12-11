For Employers
Staff Nurse- Cardiac
Company logo - click to visit company page
Spire Healthcare
Other
View 89 jobs
Southampton
Southampton
8 hours ago
Posted date
8 hours ago
Mid-levelMinimum level
Mid-level
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
Medicine / HealthcareJob category
Medicine / Healthcare

Cardiothoracic Nurse | Southampton | Mixed shift pattern |Starting Salary | £35,000- £38,500 based on experience

Are you a dedicated nurse passionate about cardiothoracic care? Join our outstanding team at Spire Southampton Hospital! We're recruiting motivated nurses to provide exceptional care and make a real difference.

At Spire Southampton, our cardiothoracic ward offers diverse surgeries and procedures, including cardiac and thoracic surgeries, as well as cardiology procedures. Work alongside experienced professionals in a collaborative and supportive environment. We serve NHS, private insured, and self-funding patients, broadening your experience. Rotational posts available with our in-house Intensive Care Unit.

As a valued nurse, you'll provide patient-centred care, communicate effectively with the team, and manage a caseload using safe staffing acuity tools.

Initiative and clinical decision-making skills are essential.

Don't miss this opportunity to advance your career and make a lasting impact. Contact us now and let your nursing journey flourish at Spire Southampton Hospital!

The successful applicant will be working on the cardiothoracic ward. Inducted over a minimum of four weeks and work where there are routine and planned surgeries and procedures including:

  • Cardiac surgery: coronary artery bypass grafting & valve surgery.
  • Thoracic surgery: lobectomies, wedge resections and pneumonectomy
  • Cardiology procedures: Arrhythmia ablations, device insertions and cardioversions

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provide patient centred care.
  • Working and communicating well within the multidisciplinary team
  • Managing a caseload of patients with a nurse-to-patient ratio of 4:1 on average which is calculated using a safe staffing acuity tool daily.
  • Able to use initiative and clinical decision-making skills.

Who we are looking for

  • NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions
  • Must have a minimum of 2 years post qualified experience
  • Cardiac experience or acute experience desirable
  • Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care with strong communication skills
  • Sponsorship considered for successful applicants.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

  • 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
  • Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
  • 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
  • Private medical insurance
  • Life assurance
  • Health Assessment
  • Employee Assistance Programme
  • Sharesave
  • Free DBS
  • Free Car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

