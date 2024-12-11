Staff Nurse- Cardiac

Cardiothoracic Nurse | Southampton | Mixed shift pattern |Starting Salary | £35,000- £38,500 based on experience
Are you a dedicated nurse passionate about cardiothoracic care? Join our outstanding team at Spire Southampton Hospital! We're recruiting motivated nurses to provide exceptional care and make a real difference.
At Spire Southampton, our cardiothoracic ward offers diverse surgeries and procedures, including cardiac and thoracic surgeries, as well as cardiology procedures. Work alongside experienced professionals in a collaborative and supportive environment. We serve NHS, private insured, and self-funding patients, broadening your experience. Rotational posts available with our in-house Intensive Care Unit.
As a valued nurse, you'll provide patient-centred care, communicate effectively with the team, and manage a caseload using safe staffing acuity tools.
Initiative and clinical decision-making skills are essential.
Don't miss this opportunity to advance your career and make a lasting impact. Contact us now and let your nursing journey flourish at Spire Southampton Hospital!
The successful applicant will be working on the cardiothoracic ward. Inducted over a minimum of four weeks and work where there are routine and planned surgeries and procedures including:
- Cardiac surgery: coronary artery bypass grafting & valve surgery.
- Thoracic surgery: lobectomies, wedge resections and pneumonectomy
- Cardiology procedures: Arrhythmia ablations, device insertions and cardioversions
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide patient centred care.
- Working and communicating well within the multidisciplinary team
- Managing a caseload of patients with a nurse-to-patient ratio of 4:1 on average which is calculated using a safe staffing acuity tool daily.
- Able to use initiative and clinical decision-making skills.
Who we are looking for
- NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions
- Must have a minimum of 2 years post qualified experience
- Cardiac experience or acute experience desirable
- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care with strong communication skills
- Sponsorship considered for successful applicants.
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Health Assessment
- Employee Assistance Programme
- Sharesave
- Free DBS
- Free Car park
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.