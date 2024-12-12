Perioperative Practitioner, Anaesthetics and Recovery

Anaesthetic & Recovery Perioperative Practitioner

Anaesthetic & Recovery Perioperative Practitioner | Anaesthetics | Recovery | Band 6 | Southend | Full Time | No nights.

Spire Wellesley Hospital has an opportunity for an Anaesthetic/Recovery Perioperative Practitioner to join our experienced and dynamic team. This is a full-time position, working 37.5 hours per week on a rota.

Spire Wellesley offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from across Essex. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, from the very best medical professionals, to our attentive and highly experienced support staff.

The Wellesley has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT. We have had a recent Theatre refurbishment to further upgrade our theatre environment and bringing innovative technology to our hospital.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide exemplary planned care for patients and assist in the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre.

Prepare the anaesthetic room for surgery in relation to equipment and supplies required for specific procedures.

Ensure the Patient Record is completed in a timely and accurate way

Perform anaesthetic duties across a range of specialties.

Supporting in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs in an extremely busy department

Prepping the recovery bays and of course, looking after patients after their surgery

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

Who we're looking for:

You will be a HCPC registered ODP or an NMC registered Nurse with no restrictions.

Anaesthetic experience is essential.

Recovery experience is essential.

Excellent communication and organisation is key to continue our high standards of patient care.

You will be working across different specialties and flexibility is required.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.