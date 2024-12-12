Lead Scrub Practitioner

Lead Scrub Practitioner | Scrub Nurse | Theatres | Southend | Full Time | No Nights.

Spire Wellesley has an exciting opportunity for a Lead Scrub Practitioner, to join our experienced and dynamic team. You will provide exemplary planned care for patients while managing a team.

You will also ensure the team delivers effective patient care by providing appropriate clinical and managerial leadership. This is a full-time role working 37.5 hours per week with on-calls during the week and on weekends. SFA training available.

The Wellesley has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT. We have had a recent Theatre refurbishment to further upgrade our theatre environment and bringing cutting edge technology to our hospital.

Duties and responsibilities:

As Lead Scrub Practitioner you will be overseeing a small team and will be supported by both a Theatre Manager and a Deputy as well as a team of other Team Leads. Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective procedures.

You will be passionate about service improvement, driven to succeed within your career. We encourage and reinforce your interest in development and progression and offer fully funded courses whilst being fully supported by your Theatre Manager, Deputy Manager and Senior Management Team.

Support the Theatre Manger to lead, teach, counsel and appraise staff to ensure development needs are identified and met. Implement personal development plans to meet ongoing development needs.

Contribute to the overall advancement of the Operating Department to promote excellence in clinical care.

Be responsible for the assessment of care needs and the development, implementation and evaluation of programmes of care for patients to ensure delivery of a high standard of care on every shift.

Assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Who we're looking for:

Registered Nurse or Operating Department Practitioner with current NMC/HCPC registration, no restrictions or conditions to practice.

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision.

Previous leadership experience would be an advantage; however we offer award winning training and CPD.

At least 3 years Scrub experience across a variety of specialties including ENT, Urology, General, Bariatrics.

Mentorship qualification

Ability to manage complex cases.

Good understanding of financial budgets is desirable.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.