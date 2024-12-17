Receptionist | Full Time, 37.5 hours per week | Permanent | Free Parking

We have an opportunity for an experienced Receptionist to join our team working in our busy reception area. You will be part of a team that prides itself on providing exemplary service to our Patients, Visitors and Colleagues at all times.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Welcoming, registering and directing patients, consultants and hospital teams as required, in a proactive, warm, professional and caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence and exceed customers' expectations

Taking payments

Admitting surgical patients in accordance with hospital procedures, providing information as appropriate

Admission/Discharge of patients onto computer system ensuring accuracy of all information

Operate the hospital switchboard in a professional and efficient manner, ensuring all calls or enquires are responded to in a timely manner

Undertake various clerical duties including checking of bed status reports, issuing badges for visitors, booking taxis

Who we're looking for:

Customer Service experience is essential, whether that is in a face-to-face role or via telephone

Excellent verbal and telephone manner

IT Literate - Microsoft Office

Experience of planning work and acting under instruction

Working as part of a team but the ability to make decisions independently

Empathy for principles and importance of equality and dignity at work

Contract: Permanent, Full Time, 37.5hrs per week

Working Hours: Monday - Sunday between 06:15 - 20:00

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

Free annual Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite car park

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation.

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.