Specialist Radiographer

Specialist (CT) Radiographer | Imaging | Harpenden | Full time 37.5 hours | Competitive salary and excellent benefits

Spire Harpenden is looking for a dynamic and experienced CT Radiographer to join their team. You will work in a high performing and close knit team with the opportunity to train and progress in your position. Whilst we are looking for someone confident and experienced in CT, we will require you to take part in plain film, imaging, fluoroscopy and theatres.

This is a full time position working 5 days per week with shifts between 8am and 6pm. There will be an occasional requirement to work a late shift finishing at 9pm and to take part in the on call rota.

Spire Harpenden Hospital offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from London and its northern counties - Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. As the largest employer in Harpenden, the hospital prides itself in offering excellence in clinical quality, customer service and cleanliness. We have 5 state of the art Theatres and modern Surgical and Day Care Wards covering all major surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, plastics and medical patients amongst others.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide highly skilled and specialised CT imaging for patients within the Imaging department.

To ensure the team delivers effective imaging by providing appropriate clinical leadership, managerial leadership and educational and development expertise.

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures including Cardiac, Spinal and Orthopaedics. You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs

You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others. In-house training and development available.

Who we're looking for:

Be HCPC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

Must have demonstrable CT experience.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Louise Tankard on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications