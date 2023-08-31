Surgical Care Practitioner by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Are you an experienced Surgical Care Practitioner seeking a new job in London? Stroud Resourcing are working with an award-winning and collaborative healthcare provider to find a passionate Surgical Care Practitioner. This role comes with an attractive salary of £62,996 pls excellent benefits.



This is a fantastic opportunity to work with one of London`s most well-established hospitals, with 100+ beds, 8 theatres, critical care unit and urgent care centre working across urology and robotic surgery. This provider regularly invests in both their systems and their people, so you can expect to have access to cutting edge technology and be supported with your personal career goals.



As a Surgical Care Practitioner with this leading hospital you will:



- Work closely with the consultant surgeon, undertaking clinical responsibility and supporting them within Urology and Robotic Surgery.

- Working as an effective member of the surgical care team within the theatre department.



To apply for this Surgical Care Practitioner role you`ll need to be a Qualified Surgical Care Practitioner (SCP) with prior experience working within Urology (essential) and Robotics (desirable). You`ll also be required to:



- Be a qualified ODP or RGN with current NMC or HCPC registration.

- Have experience working within an operating theatre environment within Scrub.



As a vital member of the team and in return for your expertise, inclusive approach and commitment, you can expect a salary of £62,996k per annum and the chance to join a passionate and welcoming team. Further benefits include a generous pension scheme, life assurance, private medical, further training and development, discount schemes, 25 days holiday plus bank holidays (rising with service) and the chance to buy and sell 10 extra days annual leave per year.



To apply for this full-time SCP job in London, please contact Stroud Resourcing today. We`d love to help you get your next role and enable you to fulfil your professional ambitions.