Endoscopy Lead Practitioner (RGN/ODP) by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Are you an experienced Endoscopy Nurse or Practitioner looking for a new role in South East London? Stroud Resourcing is helping a leading private hospital to find a passionate and collaborative Endoscopy Lead Practitioner. This full time (37.5 Hours) role comes with an attractive salary of £50,000 per annum and great benefits!



Within this role you can expect to:



- Manage the day to day running of the Endoscopy department and maintaining JAG accreditation.

- Participate in the improvement of best practice standards for endoscopy, including decontamination.

- Provide quality care for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures. You will also work with the wider theatre team and support with other procedures as required.

- Work with a friendly and supportive senior management team who are grounded in governance and passionate about patient safety.



To apply for this role you must be HCPC or NMC registered. You`ll also need:



- Proven experience working clinically within Endoscopy.

- Previous experience leading or supporting with the management of a clinical Endoscopy team. We welcome applications from Senior Endoscopy Practitioners looking to take on their first management role.

- Experience with the practices and principles of JAG accreditation.



In return for your dedication and commitment, they will provide an attractive salary of £50,000 plus additional benefits including Pension Scheme, Life Assurance, Private Medical, 25 days annual leave plus 8 bank holidays (rising with service) and more!



To apply for this full-time Endoscopy Lead Practitioner job in London, please contact Stroud Resourcing today.