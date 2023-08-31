Superintendent Radiographer by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is looking for a full-time Superintendent Radiographer to join an award-winning outpatient and diagnostic centre in London. The role comes with a salary of £60,000 and excellent benefits.



As a Superintendent Radiographer, you will oversee the diagnostics department at two sites with MRI, CT, Ultrasound, DEXA, and X-Ray facilities, managing a team of 5 Radiographers. You can also expect to:



- Ensure all patients have a fantastic experience and that all equipment is well maintained.

- Work with Consultants and the senior management team to grow and develop the service.



To apply for this Superintendent Radiographer role, you will need to be an HCPC Registered Radiographer. Ideally, you will be confident working across MRI, CT and X-Ray, although just MRI experience will be considered. Previous experience leading imaging teams and supporting the management of a diagnostics department is also desirable. We welcome applications from Senior Radiographers looking to take on a management role.



You will receive a salary of £60,000 p/a and benefits including healthcare insurance, private GP service, health assessments, critical illness cover, life assurance option to buy and sell annual leave, season ticket loan and free parking.



To apply for this full-time Superintendent Radiographer job in London, please contact Stroud Resourcing today. We`d love to help you get your next role and enable you to fulfil your professional ambitions.